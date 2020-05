Or Copy this URL to Share

Dalton Lee Thacker Dalton Lee Thacker, 15, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 14, 2020. Visitation with memorial services: May 19, with visitation beginning at 4 P.M., with services to follow at 6 P.M. at the Hardin Central Football Field.



