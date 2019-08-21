|
Damian Enneking Damian William Enneking was called back home to God on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born on June 25, 1929 in Kelly, Kansas, Damian was the youngest of nine children born to Joseph and Mary Enneking. He was proud of his rural Kansas roots and the values that shaped him, which he carried with him throughout his life. Damian received his undergraduate degree from St. Benedict's College in Atchison, KS. He proudly served in the Air Force as a Chaplain's Assistant, returning from service in 1959. Damian then began his 30-year career at Bishop Ward High School. He served first as a Latin teacher and became a full-time counselor in 1967 after completing his M.E.D. degree from St. Louis University. Two generations of students benefitted from Damian's insights, knowledge and wise advice. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Geraldine Henry. Damian and Geri were steadfast companions whose love only grew over their 40-plus years of marriage. Damian was devoted to living his life in the image of God. He was a devout Catholic who attended Mass almost daily. Damian was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth, St. Peter's, and Redemptorist churches over his 7 decades in Kansas City. In the early years, he was active in the Catholic Social Club and later volunteered at the Redemptorist Senior Center. He spent hours in prayer, sending up intentions for his family, friends and community. He loved Notre Dame football, rarely missed a game and owned a closet full of Fighting Irish gear. Damian was a life-long learner who loved books and classical music. He was an avid gardener and his roses were a permanent summer fixture in his family's breakfast room. He was also a stalwart exerciser throughout his life, walking to daily mass, playing handball at the Jewish Community Center and later working out at the YMCA. He is preceded in death by his wife Geri and many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sister Mary Gorious, as well as his daughter Anastasia, son Damian Jr. (Marcy), daughter Elizabeth (Kirk Hereford), grandsons Ethan and Leo and many nieces and nephews. Damian personified the phrase "salt of the earth." He was a peaceful, graceful and faithful soul who was much loved and will be sorely missed. He is at home now in the arms of God. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm and Rosary at 7pm on Mon, August 26 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, Aug 27 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 815 E Meyer Blvd, KCMO, with burial following in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200. "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul." Psalm 23
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019