Damien Joseph Bodine

Damien Joseph Bodine 1957 - 2019 Damien Joseph ("DJ") Bodine, the life of the party, the heart of the family, and friend to all, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was 61. DJ was the beloved son of Walt and Bernie Bodine. His smile and humor will be greatly missed by Tom and Ellen, Rebecca, Mary (Merrie), and Marty Bodine and Susie Gall, and by nieces and nephews Jessica and Tyler, David and Christina, Alex and Adam, and Zach and Sam. DJ will also be missed by his life-long friend Sylvester Thurman. So many wonderful people helped DJ through life -- care-givers, employers, friends and family. In response, DJ gave unconditional love, laughter, smiles, hugs, music and dancing. DJ made new friends almost instantly. He gave out business cards that simply said "DJ Bodine. People person". We will celebrate DJ's life on May 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost, KC, MO. In lieu of flowers, please honor DJ with support for the Center for Developmentally Disabled www.cddkc.org/ or Alzheimer's research . Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
