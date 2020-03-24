Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Dan Michael Elder


1939 - 2020
Dan Michael Elder Obituary
Dan Michael Elder Dan Michael Elder of Loch Lloyd, Missouri passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 27, 1939 in Decatur, Texas. Dan graduated from North Side High School in Fort Worth, TX and Texas Tech University. He was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta, the Masonic Lodge (Bridgeport, TX) and Ararat Shrine. Dan began his 45-year career as a boot salesman with Justin Brands. Traveling all over the Midwest, he made many friends. Always with a story, Dan rarely met a stranger. He was a proud Texan who loved family, golf, hunting, Jack Daniels, and competitions. Dan and Van have been longtime residents of the KC area. Moving here in 1965, they began raising their family and making lifelong friendships. They spent many years enjoying the wonderful communities of Lake Winnebago and Loch Lloyd, as well as belonging to Loch Lloyd Country Club, Hillcrest Country Club and Flint Hills in Wichita. Sharing a lifelong passion for the outdoors, Dan and Van never missed an opening day of dove season for over 60 years. Another one of their favorite activities was working at the farm in Maryville. They held many hunting camp get togethers in the barn. Dan and Brent spent many days tending to and enjoying the land. They spent many winters in Bermuda Dunes, CA, enjoying golf and friends. Their kids and grandkids loved joining them for vacation. Dan will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Van, and two children: Brent and Lindsay Elder, Dana and Card Sappington; grandchildren: Ryan (Jennifer), Andrea (Sean), Lauren and Clayton; and great-grandchildren: Emma and Jackson. Known to many as Dad, Grandpa, Papa, and "Dan, Dan the Margarita Man", his family and friends will miss him dearly. No services will be held, due to the Coronavirus. Please enjoy a toast in remembrance of Dan's life well-lived and/or make a memorial contribution in his name to any of the following: St. Jude's, s, Shriner's, Parkinson's Foundation. McGilley Memorial Chapels- State Line Chapel
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2020
