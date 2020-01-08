|
|
Dan Moffett Dan Moffett, 69, of Lenexa Ks. passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Monday, January 13, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Ks. Dan was born February 16, 1950, in Kansas City Mo. He graduated from Kansas State University with a B.S. in biology in 1972. He was a member of the university rowing team and had the opportunity to row against Harvard, something he was very proud of. He owned and operated Moffett's Gym and Maxx Performance for nearly 20 years. He designed and built some of the best weightlifting equipment around; which was used by some of the Kansas City Chiefs, and several fire and police departments. After selling the gym, he went to work for Fedex, where he remained until retirement. He became an avid fisherman, flyfishing at Lake Taneycomo, and steelhead fishing in Michigan whenever he got the chance. He began tying flies, which he became an expert at. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra (VanBuskirk) Moffett, three children, Max Moffett,(Meg), Kelly Moffett, (Bruce Lapham), Molly Gotobed, (Brad), and 3 grandchildren, Isabell, Simon, and Owen. Dan was larger than life, he loved his gym buddies, his Fedex family, and his fishing buddies. He was always ready for a joke, and would sing, "O Little Squirrel " his own composition, even when sober. Rest in peace, Dano, you were one of a kind. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020