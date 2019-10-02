Home

Dana Lee Ketterling

Dana Lee Ketterling Dana Lee Ketterling, 59, passed away September 30, 2019 at AdventHealth, Shawnee, KS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:00 am at the College Church of the Nazarene, Olathe, KS, with visitation to follow until 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Dana L. Ketterling Memorial Fund (to be used towards community outreach and service), or to the Great Plains ASPCA. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019
