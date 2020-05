Or Copy this URL to Share

Dana Lorene Fort 1939-2020 Lorene Fort, 80, died 5/9/ 2020. Graveside 10:30 am, 5/14/2020 at Paola Cem. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association , c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS.

