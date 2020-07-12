Dana Simmons Dana Simmons, 59, passed away July 2, 2020 due to cancer complications. Dana was born September 2, 1960 in Kansas City, KS to Dale Simmons and Ruthann Pankalla Simmons. She is survived by her mother Ruthann Simmons Overland Park, KS, her sister Cyndy Goodman Shawnee, KS, her daughter Tamara Ward Independence, MO, her son and two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her dad, Dale Simmons. A memorial service to follow at a later date.



