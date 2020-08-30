1/1
Daniel B. Kinnard
1980 - 2020
Daniel B. Kinnard Daniel B., Kinnard, age 40, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home in Monterey, CA, on August 19, 2020. He was born in Southfield, MI, on January 17, 1980. When he was five years old, his family moved to Overland Park, KS. He was a 1998 graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park. He attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, OH, and remained in the Dayton, OH, area until relocating to Monterey, CA in 2006. From 2008 to 2020, he was employed by Elischer's Driving School in Salinas, where he was an instructor and later progressed into management. He considered his students, their parents, and his co-workers to be his California family. Dan was an avid fan of pop culture including music, movies and original TV series. He also delighted in lively conversation about current events and politics. Dan will be remembered for his quick-witted sense of humor and a ready smile. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Donna Kinnard of Overland Park, and his sister, Lisa McElwain (Rob) of Walkersville, MD. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial donations suggested to: Rancho Cielo Youth Center, PO Box 6948, Salinas, CA 93912. For online donations, go to "www.ranchocieloyc.org". (Click on "write a note" and state, "in memory of Dan Kinnard").

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alta Vista Mortuary
