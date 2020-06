I'm so very sorry!! I only knew your Dad through Jean Jordan and through FaceBook but never had the chance to meet in person. He seemed like a nice man. Know he's rejoicing, now, with Jesus and all greeting him in heaven. He's all well, safe, healthy and happy, again!! May you and yours all find peace knowing all is well~with your Dad!! Til yas meet again, look for signs from him. With my sincere condolences to all, who loved him. God Bless ^^

Khande Hauser

Acquaintance