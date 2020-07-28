Daniel Connelly Dan Connelly was born August 20, 1951 in Rochester, NY; the son of Frank and Millie. He started school at Montclaire in Los Altos, CA when it was a brand new building. He got a service award for helping teachers: the first of many. He rode his bicycle on a dirt path along the railroad tracks to Loyola corners. He was an altar boy at St. Simons church back in days when the mass was in Latin. He drove his red Jaguar to Homestead High where he played football. He met Robin McGinnity, his future wife and popular cheerleader who cheered for that team regardless of the low numbers in the win column. One night Dan's house was chosen to be toilet papered. Dan foiled that attack and turned the hose on them. He was happy about that. Some of his friends and teammates are still around to read this. Dan graduated from the Air Force academy. He went to Medical school at USC. He practiced vascular surgery at Andrews Airforce base in Washington DC until he retired from the air force as a Colonel. He traveled with Congress as their doctor and heard crazy stories about Charlie Wilson before he was famous. He became a partner and practiced in several hospitals in Kansas City. Dan taught his sons to ski, play lacrosse and climb up the side of mountains. He coached thousands of boys to play that game and quietly won eight state championships along the way. Dan and Robin, a lawyer for CASA, were a team from the beginning. Because Robin was committed to social justice and children, Dan and Robin supported many fundraising events both while in Black tie or in blue jeans. They grew closer and closer over time as they moved through life's challenges. The last challenge was a visit by two different cancers. Dan and Robin worked as a team to beat the cancer twice but not the third time. Dan practiced medicine until January 2020. He died July 21, 2020. He cared about his patients, colleagues, friends of his sons, nurses, and caregivers. He will be missed by so many who loved him. He is survived by Robin, his two sons, Sean and Patrick and their better halves Katie and Nell, his 4 grandchildren; Ava, Malcolm, Declan and John, and his 4 siblings, Frank, Deedy, Tom and Steve, who will see him again but not yet. A service will take place 7/29/20 at 11:00 CST. Live feed at: https://team1sports.com/SLUHAthletics/