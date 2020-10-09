1/
Daniel E. "Danny" Collins
1970 - 2020
March 9, 1970 - October 2, 2020
New Braunfels, Texas - Daniel Collins, 50, passed away in New Braunfels TX where he had lived for the last 8 years. He spent most of his life in Lee's Summit, MO, graduating from the Lee's Summit High School. He was a lifelong Chiefs fan. His good humor, great smile, loyalty and kind soul will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Janet and Clifford Collins of Bradenton FL, formerly of Lee's Summit. His sister, Ann Collins Baldwin of Warrensburg, MO, nephews Nathan Leonard and Braden Baldwin and Niece Journey Baldwin. He also leaves his companion of many years, Tracy Fields, of New Braunfels.
He will be laid to rest in the Lee's Summit Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Langsford Funeral home of Lee's Summit. A Private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
