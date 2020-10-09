Daniel E. "Danny" CollinsMarch 9, 1970 - October 2, 2020New Braunfels, Texas - Daniel Collins, 50, passed away in New Braunfels TX where he had lived for the last 8 years. He spent most of his life in Lee's Summit, MO, graduating from the Lee's Summit High School. He was a lifelong Chiefs fan. His good humor, great smile, loyalty and kind soul will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his parents, Janet and Clifford Collins of Bradenton FL, formerly of Lee's Summit. His sister, Ann Collins Baldwin of Warrensburg, MO, nephews Nathan Leonard and Braden Baldwin and Niece Journey Baldwin. He also leaves his companion of many years, Tracy Fields, of New Braunfels.He will be laid to rest in the Lee's Summit Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Langsford Funeral home of Lee's Summit. A Private celebration of life will be held at a later date.