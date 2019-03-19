Daniel "Dan" Eugene Nyberg Daniel"Dan" Eugene Nyberg went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Dan was born August 29, 1929 in Salina, KS. The family later moved to Topeka, KS where he graduated from Topeka High. In 1951, he graduated from Wichita University where he met the love of his life, Diane Welsh. He was drafted by the US Army in 1952 and in 1954 he joined The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. In 1975, he joined IMA of Wichita, had a very successful career, and in 1997 he retired as Sr. Vice President. His parents, Oscar and Hazel Nyberg, precede Dan in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Diane Welsh Nyberg; brother, Ben (Lyndall) Nyberg; daughter, Karen S Nyberg; son, Glenn (Camille) Nyberg; daughter, Kristi (Steve) Nyberg Goetting; granddaughters, Morgan (Kevin) Orlando, Samantha Goetting, Tatum Goetting; and grandson, Erik Nyberg. Visitation is Tuesday, March 19, 5-7 pm at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service is Wednesday, March 20 at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 525 N. Broadway Ave., Wichita with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wichita (http://firstchurchwichita.org), the www.alz.org/cwkansas), or Heart & Soul Hospice (https://www.heartandsoulhospice.org/gifts/). Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

