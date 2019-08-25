Home

Daniel C. Furst III Daniel Furst III, 74, passed on to the next phase on June 23 while swimming in the ocean near Oxaca, Mexico. Dan was caught in a strong undertow, which triggered an asthma attack, and he ultimately drowned. Raconteur, adventurer, published author of three books, astrologist, poet, actor, philosopher, world traveler, Sufi performer, singer, astro-cartologist Dan packed the lives of ten men into one. He lived life on his own terms and followed his own path. He lived for extended periods in Japan, Egypt, Peru and Guatemala, as well as traveling to almost every part of the globe. Dan was predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary Ann Furst. The eldest of 9 siblings, Dan will be missed by his sisters Laura LaMetterey, Marianne Weber and Nina Cochran; and his brothers Rick, Kevin, Jeff, Steve and Kelly Furst. Rather than a formal service, Dan's friends across the globe are invited to celebrate his life and legacy by sharing peace and joy whenever and wherever possible.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
