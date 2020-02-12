|
Daniel J. Hanis Daniel J. Hanis of Kansas City, Kansas, born April 24, 1956, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam John and Mary Elizabeth Hanis and sister Theresa Ann Hanis. He is survived by his sisters Mary Jean (Dennis) Grindel, Jacqueline (Neal) Williams, Kathleen (David) Kovac and five nieces and nephews. Dan was a forklift operator for Owens-Corning Fiberglas for 41 years and was the Pink Panther. He was a graduate from the Class of 1974 at Washington High School. Dan loved all kinds of racing and raced Go Karts for 11 years. He attended the Indy 500 for 26 years, including the 100th race which was his last race before his illness. Dan enjoyed riding his motorcycles. He rode in Bikers for Babies and Michael Bergen's Night Train Ride for "Hands to Heart" (Toys for Disadvantaged Children of Kansas City) for many years. Dan loved life, was known as Smilin' Dan, and had many hobbies. He played Santa for family and friends at Christmas for 36 years. He was the life of the party and always brought everyone so much laughter. He was a lifetime member of Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd Street, in Kansas City, KS. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at Christ the King Church beginning with the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Dan's Last Motorcycle Ride from the church to Mt. Calvary cemetery with biker buddies will begin on the upper level of the church parking lot at approximately 12 noon. Dress code is casual but respectful. Jeans are great. The family would like to thank the staff at KU Medical Center, Catholic Community Hospice, and friends and family members who loved him. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020