Daniel "Dan" Howe II Daniel "Dan" Howe II, 80, of Mitchell, Oregon (from Kansas City, Missouri)passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Due to restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food bank, renew life by planting a tree or comfort someone who is struggling. To light a candle for Dan or to leave an online condolence for the family, please go to: www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.