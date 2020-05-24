Daniel "Dan" Howe II
Daniel "Dan" Howe II Daniel "Dan" Howe II, 80, of Mitchell, Oregon (from Kansas City, Missouri)passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Due to restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food bank, renew life by planting a tree or comfort someone who is struggling. To light a candle for Dan or to leave an online condolence for the family, please go to: www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
