Daniel I. Garba 64, passed Aug. 17, 2020. Funeral: 11:30 a.m., Aug. 21, Open Door Baptist Church in Kansas City. Visitation: 11-11:30 a.m., Fri., at the church. Graveside/interment: 3:30 p.m., Friday, at Bethel Cemetery.



