Lt. Colonel Daniel J. Karp 12-26-28 to 3-27-20 Daniel Joseph Karp, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather died peacefully at home in Kansas City, MO on March 27, 2020 with his loving wife Rosemary by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1928 to Aaron Karp and Margaret Melman Karp. After graduating from Erasmus Hall High School in January 1947, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served for twenty years, including service in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He was awarded a bronze star for his service in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1968 with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Subsequently, he held various civilian jobs highlighted by nine years as Director of Operations of STONECO Lighting a part of Bairnco Corporation, and five years as Senior Group Director of Material for Revlon Corporation. In May of 1987, following the death of his loving wife of thirty-three years, Shaney Karber Karp, he moved to Kansas City and became Director of Operations for Devine Design where he worked for seven years before retiring in January 1994. Shortly after moving to Kansas City he met Rosemary Olshanski who became his loving wife and support until his passing. Together with Rosemary, he was very active in Kansas City cultural and sports activities. A USTA national line and regional chair beginning in 1986 he umpired professional and college tennis matches until he was 80 years old. He served on the Lyric Opera Guild Board, the Shakespeare Festival Guild Board, The Kansas City People to People Board and the Kansas City Camerata Symphony Guild Board. He was also a docent at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art for eighteen years, retiring from that position when he was 88 years old. Dan is survived by his wife Rosemary, son Philip and his wife Judy, daughter Susan and her husband Stephen Crafts, daughter Amie and her husband Crist Inman, step daughter Laura and her husband Bryan, step daughter Debbie Olshanski LaBelle, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A date for a celebration of Dan's life will be announced when circumstances allow. Memories of Daniel and condolences to the family may be expressed at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020