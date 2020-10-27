1/1
Daniel Kirk Barnett
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Kirk Barnett
January 18, 1949 - October 14, 2020
Kansas City , Missouri - Dr. D Kirk Barnett, 71 of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on October 14,2020 at Research Medical Center after a brief illness. Dr. Barnett specialized in internal medicine after graduating from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and internship and residency at both Kansas City General Hospital and Truman Medical Center. Most of his medical career was spent at Grandview Health Care in Grandview, Mo. His hobbies included reading, magic, traveling and having his Dairy Queen ice cream. Dr. Barnett is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Betty Barnett. He leaves behind his partner, Luis A. Rios, brother, Jack Barnett (Patti), nephews, Justin and Josh Barnett and cousins Cathy Thompson (Bill) and Lanie. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The American Red Cross


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 26, 2020
Dr. Barnett was our family Doctor for years. My grandparents went to him then my parents and my siblings and I Then introduced him to my wife and my twin girls when they came of age. He always had a great ear to listen to our ailments to help us. Thanks for all your help through the years We will miss you ol buddy rest n peace.
Chris Cumberford
October 26, 2020
Dr. Barnett was simply the best. Knowing him since the early 80s as both a friend and doctor, I will miss him terribly. He was kind, funny and compassionate. Rest well, my precious friend.
Vicki Vodrey
October 26, 2020
Although I never had the pleasure of meeting him, he was my mother’s doctor and she was so fond of him...the one doctor she didn’t mind going to.
Incredibly sorry for your loss...he was a good and kind man!
Valerie Porter
October 26, 2020
I simply adored him and always called him my favorite Doctor. His smile...his handshake an compassion were all so welcome and appreciated. I am devastated by this and pray for his family and all who knew this great great man..he leaves such a hole in all our hearts...
Dawn Nesbitt
Friend
October 26, 2020
The most gracious wonderful human being I ever knew.His devotion to his patients was unsurpassed.His friendship was priceless. we discussed our personal lives and solved the world’s problems in our talks.He was a dear friend for over 40 years.Both Larry and I will forever keep him in our hearts.No other Doctor can ever fill his shoes.Blessing to the Louis and the family.
Judy Fowler
Friend
October 26, 2020
The most kind and caring man I ever knew for over 40 years.Heart broken not only to loose one great doctor but also a dear friend.I will miss our talks about discussing both our personal lives and solving the world problems.He gave well beyond what most physicians would do.Not one doctor as good as he in the world! So sorry for your loss.
Judy Fowler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved