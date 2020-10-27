Daniel Kirk Barnett

January 18, 1949 - October 14, 2020

Kansas City , Missouri - Dr. D Kirk Barnett, 71 of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on October 14,2020 at Research Medical Center after a brief illness. Dr. Barnett specialized in internal medicine after graduating from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and internship and residency at both Kansas City General Hospital and Truman Medical Center. Most of his medical career was spent at Grandview Health Care in Grandview, Mo. His hobbies included reading, magic, traveling and having his Dairy Queen ice cream. Dr. Barnett is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Betty Barnett. He leaves behind his partner, Luis A. Rios, brother, Jack Barnett (Patti), nephews, Justin and Josh Barnett and cousins Cathy Thompson (Bill) and Lanie. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The American Red Cross





