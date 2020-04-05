|
Daniel Lawrence Sivigliano Daniel Lawrence Sivigliano of Arcadia, California was born in Bemidji, Minnesota on August 14, 1940. After a valiant brief fight with cancer, he left this earthly life on February 12, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Dorothy Sivigliano. As he was growing up, he lived in the Kansas City Metro area. He graduatedfrom St. Agnes Catholic High School in Overland Park, Kansas and drove himself to California to attend Citrus Junior College earning an AA degree in Business. Dan worked at American Airlines, used the travel benefits to travel with family, and retired after 34 years. Dan's hobby over the years was restoring over 30 classic cars. His latest being a 1959 Ranchero, which he was working on at the time of his passing. He made many lifelong friends through car clubs and his involvement with classic cars. He was a devout Catholic attending Immaculate Conception Church in Monrovia, California. He served in the National Guard for seven years, including serving at the Watts Riots in Los Angeles. He married Cheryl Pierce of Monrovia on June 15, 1963; they were married 56 years. Dan is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughter, Teresa. He also is survived by three grandchildren, Maresa Salvail (Nick),Justin Sarkisian, Tanner Sarkisian, and great grandchild, Chloe Salvail. He is also survived by four siblings, Carol Sivigliano, Mary Koviak, Patricia Sivigliano (Frank Lopez), and S. Stephen Sivigliano; many nieces and nephews, long-time friend of his daughter, Kathy Fox, and many close friends. He was a gentle and kind man who made friends easily, a man of his word, always ready to help family and friends. Hewill be greatly missed by all who loved him. Services tentatively scheduled May 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Church in Monrovia followed by a reception.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020