Daniel Lee Baldwin Daniel Lee Baldwin passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Visitation services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 5:30pm - 7:30pm at McGilley Antioch Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10:00am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Daniel Baldwin was born on December 13, 1960 to Melva (Uzzell) & Homer Baldwin and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri with Sister Debra (Rodriguez). After graduation from Winnetonka High School, where he was a talented drummer in the band, Danny joined the United States Air Force. His passion for planes continued through his work, for many years, at TWA and American Airlines. He married June Donegan and they were blessed with daughters Stephanie and Emily. After the passing of June, he and Vicky Kackley began their life together and he gained step-son, Tommy Kackley. His family continued to grow through the marriages of his daughters to Adam Kilpatrick and Nick Park and he later became a wonderful grandfather to Annabelle, Charlie and Joey Kilpatrick. The remainder of his life was fulfilled by his family and friends and he found joy through his love of the Lake of the Ozarks, deer camp, motorcycles, music, and being "Mr. Fix-it" to everyone he knew. Danny is survived by his parents, wife, daughters, son, sister, grandchildren and many more loved family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the American Cancer Association. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2019