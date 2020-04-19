|
Daniel Lynn Sterrett A new journey began for Daniel Lynn Sterrett who passed away in Las Vegas, NV on March 27, 2020 at the age of 68. Dan was born in Clay Center, KS on January 14, 1952. He grew up in Green, KS and graduated from Clay Center Community High School. He served in the US Navy in Communications during the Vietnam War and then went on to work many years as a Licensed Clinical Addictions Counselor specializing in substance abuse addiction, treatment and recovery in the greater Kansas City area. After earning his Masters Degree in Social Work at the University of Kansas (Go Jayhawks!) and obtaining LSCSW, Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Work, he forged a new career path working with Veterans. His love and support for the Kansas City Chiefs continued even from Las Vegas. He and his wife, Kathy, found an establishment with other Chiefs fans who were equally avid in watching the games. One of his favorite hobbies was playing golf, which he was also able to enjoy watching every morning from the balcony of his home. Preceded in death by his mother, Dreda Appleton and stepfather, Donald Appleton; father, Donald Sterrett and stepmother, Inez Sterrett. Dan is survived by his wife, Kathy Sterrett; daughter, Crystal Jarding; granddaughter, Madeline Jarding; sister, Fran Scheinkoenig; brother, Dale Sterrett; sister-in-law, Nan Sterrett and many nieces and nephews who brought him great joy over the years, especially while camping. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020