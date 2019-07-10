Kansas City Star Obituaries
Daniel Murray
Daniel Martin Murray Daniel Martin Murray, 70, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1948, in Lorain, Ohio, as the youngest of eight children, to his parents, Peter (County Cork, Ireland) and Beatrice (Coyne) Murray (County Mayo, Ireland). He married Mary Beth Kenny on June 26, 1971. She survives. He also is survived by his two children, Casey (Elizabeth), Kansas City, Mo., and Caroline Walsh (Matthew), Alexandria, Va., as well as five grandchildren, Ainsley,Bridget, and Clare Murray; and Maeve and Eamon Walsh. He also is survived by his brothers,Rev. Cornelius and Michael (Mimi), brother-in-law Charles Conrad, sisters-in-law Evelyn, Jane, and Gerrie, and dozens of dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Conrad, and brothers Peter, John, Thomas, and Jim (Mary). Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, Mo., 64112. The funeral will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 12 at Visitation Catholic Church. Memorials may be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation Heartland Chapter, 8900 State Line Road #320, Leawood, Kan., 66206. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019
