Daniel Joseph McLaughlin Dan McLaughlin, 59, passed away on July 4th, 2020 his Independence day after a courageous battle with cancer. Dan was an avid bicyclist, fly-fisherman, lover of music, and amateur gourmet cook who was studying the art of French cuisine. He was master of the grill and master of the house. He will be sorely missed by his family and numerous friends. Dan was born in Great Bend, KS on November 4, 1960 to Joseph and Grace (McCarthy) McLaughlin. He was the fifth of six children and told many stories of growing up in a boisterous Irish Catholic family. He graduated from Great Bend High School in 1979, attended Barton County Community College for two years, then moved on to The University of Kansas where he received a Master's degree in Business in 1985. It was at KU that Dan met Julie Pachta through Scholarship Hall shenanigans. Dan married Julie on June 22, 1985 in Belleville, KS. The new couple moved to Prairie Village, KS and Dan began a career as a CPA with Ernst and Young Accounting firm. Later he broke from the firm, and co-founded his business Glenwood Capital, where he worked as a Financial and Business consultant for 18 years. Dan and Julie raised three wonderful children, and became tirelessly involved in their various activities. Dan was a Boy Scoutmaster, assistant basketball coach, proud Band Dad, and a member of Holy Trinity Parish. He attended countless swim meets, cross country races, golf tournaments, Boy Scout campouts, music recitals, and 4-H dog shows. He shared a unique relationship with each of his children and made them all feel loved and supported. We will cherish memories of his Irish wit, talking around the table after delicious home-cooked meals, long bike rides, and hikes to alpine lakes to fly-fish for trout. Dan leaves a legacy of strong guidance, good humor, and devotion to faith, family, and friends. We pray he is enjoying Heaven's banquet with our Lord now. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Grace and Joseph, his brother Don, and brother Larry. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Julie P. McLaughlin, his son Ian Mclaughlin and wife Brice, daughter Megan McLaughlin, daughter Kelsi McLaughlin, brother Ken McLaughlin, sister Kathy Rathbun, and brother Pat McLaughlin. Visitation will be held at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS on Thursday July 16th. A rosary will be prayed at 4pm, followed by a time for friends and family to share memories of Dan. The Rosary and visitation will be live-streamed,the link will be on his obituary page at www.porterfuneralhome.com
. In Dan's memory please wear your craziest pair of socks. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday July 17th at 10:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St., Lenexa, KS. A committal service for family will follow the funeral and will be held at Prince of Peace Mausoleum in Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. The funeral mass will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/3kf83lDv-zQ
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that social distancing guidelines be respected at all ceremonies. Please bring your own mask and hand sanitizer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Hope Lodge
of Rochester, MN where Dan and Julie received hospitality while undergoing treatments, cancer.org
/HopeLodgeRochesterMNDonate and Cultivate KC to carry on Dan's love of food and feeding people, https://www.cultivatekc.org/get-involved/donate/
. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.porterfuneralhome.com
