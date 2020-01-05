|
|
Daniel P. Milette Daniel P. Milette, 70, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 33 years of Cathy A. (Walls) Oei-Milette of Kansas City, MO where they have resided since 2007. He is the loving father of Dawn D. Costa and her husband, Virgil of Bellingham, MA, Doreen M. Milette of Attleboro, MA and stepfather of John W. Oei of Carmel, IN and Tammy L. Adams and her husband, Ken of Kansas City, MO. He leaves his cherished granddaughters Courteney D. O'Leary of Bellingham, MA, Lia K. Adams of Kansas City, MO and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Rondeau of Bellingham, MA. He was the former husband of Diane C. Vaillant and her husband, Cam of Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 10th from 10:30AM to 12:30PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Funeral Service at 12:30PM. Interment will follow at Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket, RI. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020