Daniel Paul Eugenides Daniel Paul Eugenides, 56, born to John and Norma Eugenides Nov. 6, 1963 in New Lenox, Ill. Passed away Feb. 10, 2020. He leaves his mother, Norma; brothers, Brent, Mark and wife Sue; sister, Andrea Berg, husband Richard and niece Samantha all from the Chicago area; many Greek cousins and aunt; and companion Pam Place, Leawood. Dan was a construction worker for 35 years. Dan loved to fish and was an amazing cook. He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Blackhawks, and scuba diving. Dan was giving, kind, and loving man. He loved the lord. He made people laugh and was loved by many. A celebration of his life will be held Feb. 22 beginning at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection Wesley Chapel; 13720 Roe Ave. Leawood, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020
