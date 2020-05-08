Daniel Peter Civiello Jr. Daniel Peter Civiello Jr. passed away April 28, 2020 after a long battle with kidney failure. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Born August 28, 1956 in Kansas City, Dan graduated from Park Hill High School in 1974. He was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 314 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He received his B.S. in Accounting from Missouri State University in 1978, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Dan worked in Kansas City for several years before moving to Southern California, and eventually returned to Missouri to be closer to family. He was an avid golfer, belonging to travel leagues in Missouri and California. He was a life-long Chiefs and Royals fanwouldn't miss a game. Dan was adventurous, enjoyed travelling throughout the US and internationally. He loved playing guitar and piano, and nothing made him smile more than children; he was a devoted and fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dan was pre-deceased by his father Daniel P. Civiello Sr. and his mother Trudi Vold Civiello. He is survived by his brother James (Patricia) Civiello, sisters Mary Civiello and Nancy Civiello Gifft; nephews Andrew Gifft, Matthew Carr, and Anthony (Hannah) Civiello and nieces Kristina Gifft (Brandon Jenson), Marie (Matthew) Moore, Cynthia Carr, and Angelena (Joshua) Condren. A small, private burial service will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 at 2pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Cemetarty in Overland Park, Kansas.



