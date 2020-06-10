Daniel (Danny) Rosilio Sanders Sr. Daniel (Danny) Rosilio Sanders Sr. passed away at home, on May 31, 2020 surrounded by those who loved him dearly. Danny was born on September 15, 1969. He was a loving son, husband, father and Papa who was known throughout his community as Catfish Dan for his love of fishing. As soon as fishing season began you never saw him far from his favorite fishing spot's. Danny was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Sanders, and adoptive father John Sanders Sr. and Niece Amanda Sanders He is survived by Robin Sanders, wife of 28 years (KCK), Michael Sanders, son (KCK), Kaitee Sutler, daughter (Leavenworth), Daniel Sanders, Jr., son (KCK), HaLey Sanders, daughter (KCK), Linda Sanders, mother (KCK), Rey Davila, father (KCK), Tina Bruner, sister (Grain Valley), John Sanders Jr., brother (Lansing) and three niece's Lacee Gumm, (Thurman Ohio), Erica Brunner, (KCMO) and Brittany Bryant, (Grain Valley). One nephew Raymond Sanders Jr.(Oskaloosa Ks) and two beautiful granddaughters, Hazel Gabaree and Aloura (Lou) Sutler and a sweet baby boy who will be named Christopher Dow that is on the way who his family will make sure he knows who his Papa is. Rest in Peace Danny, you will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 14, 2020 at 3pm to 7pm at Wyandotte County Lake, Shelter 4. The family is accepting donations to help with the cost of medical and funeral expenses. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Daniel Rosilio Sanders Sr. please visit our Sympathy Store.



