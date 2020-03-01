Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Daniel Shawn Pfitzner


1961 - 2020
Daniel Shawn Pfitzner Obituary
Daniel Shawn Pfitzner Daniel Shawn Pfitzner, 58 of Kansas City, MO died Thursday, February 27, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be later in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00pm at McGilley Midtown Chapel Tuesday; where the rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm. Dan was born September 30, 1961 in Springfield, MO to Ed and Mary Ann (Hinds) Pfitzner. He graduated from Oak Park High School and was an Eagle Scout in Troop 180. He was Warrior, Little Fierce Fighting Hawk in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a US Army veteran, having served in the Berlin Brigade prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall. We was a Head Stage Hand Electrician with Local #31. Working at all of the live venues, such as Starlight, the Lyric Opera and Sprint Amphitheatre in the Kansas City area and many others across the Midwest. Dan is survived by his wife, the former Catherine Burns, his son Zac; his parents, Ed and Mary Ann Pfitzner; brother Brian Pfitzner; numerous extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Dan was very devoted to his family, son Zac and union brothers and sisters. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
