Daniel Warren Spaw
1971 - 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Daniel Warren Spaw passed away on October 22, 2020. Dan was born on April 3rd, 1971 in Kansas City, MO and is preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Robert Spaw. He is survived by his brothers and sisters and a multitude of loving and supporting friends. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wayside Waifs in honor of Dan's love for his best friend Aggie Mae.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 24, 2020
Dan will be greatly missed at the Lowe’s in Lee’s Summit. He was a great guy to work with. Prayers to his family.
Ronda Barklage
Coworker
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Spaw
Family
October 24, 2020
Good morning Danny we have so many memories together growing up in years buddy I am going miss seeing u again
Gary Golder
Friend
