Daniel Warren SpawApril 3, 1971 - October 22, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Daniel Warren Spaw passed away on October 22, 2020. Dan was born on April 3rd, 1971 in Kansas City, MO and is preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Robert Spaw. He is survived by his brothers and sisters and a multitude of loving and supporting friends. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wayside Waifs in honor of Dan's love for his best friend Aggie Mae.