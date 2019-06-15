Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Daniel William Cook Obituary
Daniel William Cook Daniel William Cook, 56, of Raymore, MO passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18 from 10-11am at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St Independence, MO 64055. A graveside inurnment will take place at 12pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 701 S. Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64050. Daniel was born on March 30, 1963. He was the second son of Robert A. Cook and Jo Anna Shumate Cook. Handicapped from birth, Dan attended special schools in the Kansas City area, as well as Fort Osage High School and Genesis School. He worked at the sheltered workshop for a time. Then he became a street musician, singing and playing his guitar on the Plaza and other places. He is survived by his mother, Jo Anna Dale; brother, Robert J. Cook; step-sister, Carol Dale; an uncle, Howard L. Cook; an aunt Edith Cook; a cousin, Linda Cook; and former roommate of 23 years, Brent Wiebold. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Cook; grandfather, Daina A. Cook; stepfather J. Richard Dale III; and stepbrother Richard Dale IV; maternal grandparents Col. Joseph T. Shumate, Jr and Mary Ellen Owen Shumate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 15, 2019
