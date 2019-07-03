Dannielle R. Purnell-Johnson Dannielle R. Purnell-Johnson, 48, was born September 4, 1970 in Kansas City, Missouri to parents Florestine "Flo" Purnell, of Washington, DC, and the late Adam Henry Pearson. She was a devoted wife to Raymond Johnson and a loving mother to her son Darwin Bogart Jr., as well as to five children through her marriage. She attended public schools in Missouri and Illinois. She was a 1988 graduate of Westport High School and attended Penn Valley Community College, both in Kansas City. She became a caring Licensed Practical Nurse, previously worked at St. Lukes Hospital and Catholic Charity, last employed with Bishop Spencer Place, Kansas City. Dannielle cherished her longtime friendships and was known as loyal, generous and fun loving and possessed a great adventurous spirit. She loved Kansas City and spending time with family and close friends. She loved dancing and was an especially smooth two-stepper. She enjoyed live music and attending concerts. She was known for her high fashion and unique style. She also loved to travel with friends and frequently visited her mother in Washington, DC. Dannielle and Raymond celebrated 14 years of marriage, having wed on March 19, 2005 after a three-year courtship. She departed on June 25 after a four-year battle with cancer. Dannielle also leaves to cherish her memory: a sister, Lalani Pearson, nephew, TeeJay Pearson, and step mother, Linda Pearson, all of California; step children, Shonte' Johnson, Shaquita Johnson, Shanetta Johnson, Raymond Johnson Jr., RayShawn Johnson; her maternal grandmother, Myles Thompson; aunts, Myles Jackson, sister in laws; Marilyn Nelson (Demetrius), Melinda Jackson (James): uncles, Renard Purnell and Lonnie Purnell, Kevin Cullen (Jackie), Daniel Cullen Sr., Timothy Cullen Sr., and Jonathan Cullen Sr., brother in law; Ronny Johnson (Chavon); mother-in-law, Gloria Nelson; grandchildren, Jamari Bogart, Shay'Mesha Holloway, Dhay'Nesha Morris, Rhay'Chell Kitchen, Bri'Yon Johnson, Mi'Yon Johnson and Antwione Shears; special sisters, Brenda K. Kidd, Traci Davis and Tiffany Finney Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Adam; paternal grandmother, Joanne Cullen; and two granddaughters, Araija and Alaysija Shears. Her life will be celebrated on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Home, 1101 E. Bannister Rd., Kansas City, Mo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Service will be held at noon, followed by repast at 1:30 p.m. at Southeast Community Center.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019