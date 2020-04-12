|
Danna Barton Russell On March 30, 2020, Danna Barton Russell peacefully passed away at the age of 89. Born Danna Marie Barton to Dana Oscar Barton and Kitty Marie Scott-Barton on July 1, 1930 in Vernon, TX. A proud fifth-generation Texan, Danna was a descendant of those who fought in The Battle of San Jacinto who avenged the siege of The Alamo, thus gaining Texas' independence. Along with her parents and younger sister, Lucie, Danna spent her childhood moving throughout the state of Texas, from one oil boom town to another before her family finally settled in Gainesville, TX. While attending Gainesville High School, she met young World War II Veteran, Robert Julian Russell Jr, who she married on July 10, 1948, in a union that lasted the next seventy years. The young couple relocated to Lawrence where Bob finished his PhD work at KU. They moved to Brookside and began his 35-year teaching career at UMKC. During those years they had four children and in the 1970's they planted roots and resided in Overland Park, KS. In addition to raising her four children, Danna was active in her community as a past president and member of UMKC Faculty Wives Club, Kansas City St. Andrew Society, and Daughters of the British Empire. Danna and Bob began a career in real estate working for DL Mayor, co-owner and Broker of Stapp and Russell Real Estate, J.C. Nichols Real Estate and ReeceNichols, before retiring in 2005. In her later years, Danna continued to remain active in her family and social life, as well as pursue her interests including gardening, reading, traveling and genealogy. In 2016, she and Bob moved to Tallgrass Creek in Overland Park where many of their long-time friends resided and they had the opportunity to meet many new friends. Danna was proceeded in death by her Beloved husband, Bob; Parents; Sister, Lucie Barton Adger; Brother-in-law, Johnny Adger; Sister-in-law, Ann Russell Trenary; Brother-in-law, Pete Trenary; and Granddaughter, Christina Jean Kimes. Danna is survived by her four children: Robert J. Russell III; Rusty Russell Watson (Joe); Tamera Blaine Russell Kimes (Chuck); Shawn Brendon Russell (Karen); and six grandchildren: Doby and Robert Watson; Kevin and Jaclyn Kimes; Isabella and Margaret Russell; and loving cat, Shayla. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we are unable to have any type of Memorial Service. Danna's family has requested no flowers be sent. It is our hope that a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020