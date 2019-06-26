|
Danny Earl Black Danny Earl Black, 70, of Camden Point, Mo., died, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Joplin, Mo., the son of Earl and Margie (Strum) Black. On June 19, 1976, Danny married Glenda Curtis in Seneca, Mo. She survives at the home. He is also survived by three children, Dalinda (Patrick) Spear of Camden Point, Mo., Miranda (Matthew) Heathman of Gladstone, Mo., and Danny (Alejandra) Black Jr. of Glendale, Ariz.; and ten grandchildren. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Black; and a sister, Shirley Wilson. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Platte City. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the church. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019