Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Earl Black

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Danny Earl Black Obituary
Danny Earl Black Danny Earl Black, 70, of Camden Point, Mo., died, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Joplin, Mo., the son of Earl and Margie (Strum) Black. On June 19, 1976, Danny married Glenda Curtis in Seneca, Mo. She survives at the home. He is also survived by three children, Dalinda (Patrick) Spear of Camden Point, Mo., Miranda (Matthew) Heathman of Gladstone, Mo., and Danny (Alejandra) Black Jr. of Glendale, Ariz.; and ten grandchildren. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Black; and a sister, Shirley Wilson. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Platte City. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the church. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.