Danny J. Cloughley

Danny J. Cloughley Obituary
Danny J. Cloughley Danny J. Cloughley, 80, of Prairie Village, KS, died peacefully March 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Danny is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children Stacy (Ben) Gratwick, Ron (Meghan) Lindgren, Janine (Harold) Eastman, and Krista (Steve) Salter; grandchildren Gregory Lindgren, Matthew Salter, Kelsey Salter, Miles Lindgren, Kara Gratwick, Carly Lindgren, Mitch Gratwick, Wyatt Lindgren and Kaya Eastman, as well as nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Shack Restaurant, 7940 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS on Sunday, April 7, from 5:00 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be served.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019
