Danny J. Cloughley Danny J. Cloughley, 80, of Prairie Village, KS, died peacefully March 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Danny is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children Stacy (Ben) Gratwick, Ron (Meghan) Lindgren, Janine (Harold) Eastman, and Krista (Steve) Salter; grandchildren Gregory Lindgren, Matthew Salter, Kelsey Salter, Miles Lindgren, Kara Gratwick, Carly Lindgren, Mitch Gratwick, Wyatt Lindgren and Kaya Eastman, as well as nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Shack Restaurant, 7940 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS on Sunday, April 7, from 5:00 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be served.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019