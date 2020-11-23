Danny M. Pennock

November 21, 2020

Clinton, Missouri - Danny M. Pennock, age 76 of Clinton, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at his home.

Graveside Services will be held, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Calhoun Cemetery, Calhoun, Missouri. Memorial contributions in Danny's name may be made to the Calhoun Cemetery and may be left in the care of the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri





