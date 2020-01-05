|
Darcy Ellen (Hurley) King Darcy Ellen (Hurley) King, 54, of Syracuse, NY, died Dec. 10, 2019. She was born on Dec. 27, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO. Darcy attended Blue Springs High School, class of 1983. Darcy's proudest achievement is her son Walter John Veale. Darcy worked as a server in Lake Lotawana, a licensed X Ray Tech and a construction clean-up company owner after high school. In 2011, she received an Applied Science degree in Hospitality Management from Saint Paul College, MN. From 2011 to 2014 she was the General Manager of Blue Whale Tours/Provo Sand & Sea Tours in Turks and Caicos Islands. In 2015 she was the Assistant GM at the Alexandra Resort. In 2016 Darcy became GM of the St. Thomas Restaurant Group, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands and held that position until September 2017 when hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the island. Darcy bravely assisted tourists and islanders during and after these horrific storms. People have reached out to her family to let us know that Darcy was their hero. As God desired, Darcy was committed to helping others, especially those who battled addiction. She was courageous, independent and a friend to all. Darcy is survived by her son, Walter Veale of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; parents John and Theresa Hurley of Blue Springs, MO; sister Estelle DuPont and brother-in-law Pat of Garnett, KS; sister Tess Wallace and brother-in-law Bo of Clyde Hill, WA; brother John Hurley and sister-in-law Amy of Lee's Summit, MO; nephews and nieces, Jeremy, Ava, John Stanley, Nicole, Addison and Kayla. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-8pm on Saturday, January 18 at Adams Pointe Conference Center, 1400 NE Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020