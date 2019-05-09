Daris Shelby Mann Daris Shelby Mann, an 89 year old Kansas City, MO resident passed away on May 6, 2019 at the North Kansas City Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at DW Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, with a visitation held one hour prior. Burial will be in the White Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Mann was born on February 21, 1930 the daughter of Thomas and Fannie Mae (McGee) Shelby. She worked for 40 years in the insurance industry in a variety of capacities including a claims adjuster primarily in both Missouri and Tennessee. In addition, Daris served on the Police and Fire Personnel Board in North Kansas City, MO. She regularly volunteered as an election official during Federal, state and local elections for Clay County while serving as a volunteer at the ARC Thrift Store in Gladstone, MO. Survivors include one son, Newton Brown and his wife, Jacqueline of Battlefield, MO; one sister, Louise French of Northport, AL; four grandsons, Jason Brown of Memphis, TN, Aure Bruneau of Jacksonville, FL, Ludovic Bruneau of Memphis, TN, and Loic Bruneau of Brussels, Belgium; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an older brother, Thomas Shelby; a younger sister Jean Sims; a younger brother, Roy Shelby; two brother-in-laws, Jack French and Jack Sims. In addition, Daris was preceded in death by four ex-husbands, Vernon Brown, Edgar Mann, Charlie Butts, and Gene Bingham. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made in memory of Daris S. Mann, Grandmother of Jason Brown, to St. Johns Community Services of Tennessee: 7891 Stage Hills Road, Suite 116, Bartlett, TN 38133.

