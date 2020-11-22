1/
Darlene A. McConnell
1935 - 2020
June 2, 1935 - November 18, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Darlene Ann McConnell, 85, of Kansas City, Mo., was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born June 2, 1935, in Kansas City, Mo. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob McConnell, son Scott Nantz, daughter Jacqueline Shoemaker, and grandson Andrew Shoemaker. She is survived by her 3 children Sherry Nantz, Carla Hanna, and Annette Nantz of Kansas City, Mo. as well as her brother Jerry (Carol) Borchers. She was the beloved grandmother of five, great grandmother of five, and was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Darlene lived a full life as a dedicated and hardworking mother of 5, homemaker and worker in Real Estate. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Abundant Life Church, 414 SW Persels Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation, at the church. A private burial will be held at Park Lawn Funeral Home following the service. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
