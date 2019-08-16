|
Darlene Adams Reed June 14, 1936 July 27, 2019 Barbara Darlene Adams Reed, Liberty, MO, born in Monett, MO, to Hubert & Dovie Adams. Darlene was a model daughter, sister, student, wife, RN, mother and master gardener. She played flute in the junior high band, there she met Vernon. He sat next to her on oboe. They fell in love, marrying in Monett on September 1, 1957. Upon completing college, they moved to Vandenberg AFB. She became the school nurse at Santa Barbara County while Vernon was an officer. Towards the end of Vernon's tour, the first of three sons was born. Returning to Missouri, they settled in Liberty. Darlene worked Delivery for 8 years, NKC Hospital. Two more sons were born. Liberty opened a hospital, she transferred to their ER, where she worked for over 50 years and was recognized for her service. She is to be buried at the family farm, in the gardens that she tended. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Vernon, three sons; Roger (KCMO), his wife Cynthia Dahnke Reed, Alan and David, his fiancee Aimee Meixiu Wang; her brother, Jim (Tulsa), his wife, Mary Anne and his daughter Angie Adams; a cousin, Diane Plummer, (Springdale), and extended family members around the country. Visitation: Friday, 5:30 - 7:30, Aug. 16, Church Archer Pasley, Liberty. Service: Saturday, 2pm, Aug. 17, Second Baptist Church, reception to follow at Church Archer. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you plant a rose bush to share in Darlene's love for roses and to serve as a reminder of her beauty.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2019