Darlene Anglin Darlene Anglin, 84, Independence, passed away at her home on Aug 22, 2019. Services will be 2pm Sat, Aug 31 at Raytown Christian Church, 6108 Blue Ridge Blvd, with visitation from 1-2pm. Dar was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Anglin; her parents, Ben and Gladys Ridgley; brothers, Ben Ridgley III and Joe Ridgley; and brother-in-law, Ray Daugherty. She is survived by her sister, Charlene Daugherty, sisters-in-law Zoe Ridgley and Judy Ridgley, and many nephews, nieces, great and great-great nephews and nieces. Contributions may be made to the or Interim Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019
