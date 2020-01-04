|
|
Darlene Boswell Hill Darlene Boswell Hill, 88, of Kansas City, formerly of Mexico, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is Saturday from 1:00 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Darlene was born September 19, 1931 in a rural Mexico, Missouri farmhouse, to Mary Lee Perry and Charles S. Boswell. On October 21st, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) W. Hill. They were married until Bob passed away in 1987. Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Hill of Parkville, Missouri and Jennifer Geary Grubb of Portland, Oregon and her sister, LaUna Whitaker of Mexico, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Hill and her husband. Since 1987, Darlene has lived in the Kansas City area. During this time, she has enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren grow up from birth to young adults. Her grandchildren: Joe Nigro, Stephen (Cassie) Nigro, Kate Hill, Brett Bowers, Will Bowers, Grant (Victoria) Geary, Bob Geary, Jim Geary and Dan Geary all fondly referred to her as "Gigi", and her great-grandchildren: Charlie and Olivia Jo Nigro. Several years after the death of her husband, Bob, she had a wonderful companionship with Don Buell for fifteen years before his death. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 4, 2020