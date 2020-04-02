|
|
Darlene Joy Vaughn Darlene J. Vaughn, 84, of Shawnee, KS passed away March 31a fittingly beautiful spring day for a woman who brought so much beauty to this worldat Bickford at Mission Springs Senior Living, surrounded by her family. She was born March 18, 1936 to the late Curtis and Ruth Joy in Chilhowee, MO. She moved with her family to Shawnee, KS and graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1954. Thereafter, she attended Ottawa University, where she met the love of her life, Ronald Vaughn. The two were married on June 9, 1958 in Quantico, Virginia, and returned to Shawnee where they raised three children. She was an active member of Curé of Ars Catholic Parish where she sang in the Choir. She was also a member of PEO and the Ladies Garden Club of Johnson County. Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ronald Vaughn, Sr.; three children, Julia Vaughn McNeal and husband Myrle, Jennifer Vaughn Merrill and husband Clancy, and, Ronald Vaughn, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Mallory McNeal Kam and husband Brian, Brendan McNeal, Clancy Merrill, Jr., Bailey McNeal, Madison Merrill, Sydney Vaughn, McKinley Merrill, Peter McNeal, Merritt Vaughn, and Davis Vaughn; and great grandson, Calvin Kam. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2020