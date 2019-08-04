|
Darlene Kohler Ropar Darlene Kohler Ropar, 96, of KCK, died peacefully in her home of 55 years on July 19. Services will be August 10, with Visitation at 9 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, KCK. Inurnment will be at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, KCK. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to World Central Kitchen or Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Born in Herington, Kansas in 1923, Darlene was the daughter of Erwin Fenton Kohler and Hazel McCoy Kohler and sister of Robert and LaVerne. She graduated from Central Junior High School and, in 1942, from Wyandotte High School. A true "Rosie the Riveter," Darlene began working at 18 in the defense industry to support an Allied victory in World War II. She worked first at the B-25 bomber plant at North American Aviation, and then, in 1943, at the Sunflower Ordnance Plant outside of DeSoto. She became one of the first women "powder workers" handling gunpowder and producing propellants and explosives for the Allies. She married Henry Ropar, from Strawberry Hill, KCK, who died in 2005. Darlene worked as a bank teller at Tower State Bank, KCK, until her retirement in 1986. Darlene was a founding and lifetime member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 7026, serving as the Auxiliary's first president. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Ropar Heller, of Takoma Park, MD; Robin's fiancé John Golding, of London; her former son-in-law and "son-for-life" Mark Ames Heller, of Philadelphia; her dear friend and neighbor Clarice Shoemaker; her caregiver of many years, Joyce Foreman; and other friends and family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019