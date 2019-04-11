Resources More Obituaries for Darlene Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darlene Lucille Hutson Huddleston Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Darlene Lucille Hutson Huddleston Anderson 9-2-21 to 3-30-19 Darlene Lucille Hutson's life journey began on September 2, 1921, when she was born in Jackson, Tennessee. She was oldest child of Peola Copeland Hutson and the Rev. John Henry Hutson. Her entire career was spent in the field of education, as she strongly believed that education was the means of uplift for all people. After graduating from Lane College in 1941, she became an elementary school teacher in Jackson. Desiring further education, she enrolled at Columbia University in New York and earned a Master's degree in 1958. The cost of graduate study at Columbia was paid by the State of Tennessee because Tennessee maintained segregated educational systems, and did not permit its Black citizens to attend its flagship university. In 1958, she was appointed to the faculty of Tennessee A&I University, that would later become known as Tennessee State University. She earned an Ed. D. in Education on August 27, 1964, and continued her service on the Tennessee State University faculty until her retirement. Her first academic appointment at Tennessee State University was as Associate Professor. She later became Director of Educational Curriculum in 1967. She was promoted to Professor in 1974 and received successive promotions as Assistant Dean in 1977 and Associate Dean in 1979. She served as Interim Dean in 1983 and as Director of Field Experience in 1985. Her last academic assignment was as Director of Student Services and Teacher Education until her retirement in 1989. In all, she had 48 years of service to the state of Tennessee. Darlene married William Chester Huddleston in June of 1970. Their marriage ended upon his death in 1975. In 1991, she married Dr. Chester R. Anderson, who died in 1996. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her sister, Mai H. Gray, her brother, Copeland E. Hutson and her brother-in-law, Rev. C. Jarrett Gray, Sr. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Dr. C. Jarrett Gray, Jr. (Dr. Ellen B. Gray) of Durham, NC; Dr. Frances L. Gray (Warren S. Jones) of Indianapolis, IN; Cheryl Hutson-Law of Tampa, FL; Judge Jon R. Gray (Dr. Valerie E. Chow) of Kansas City, MO and Edward G. Hutson (Fay Hutson) of Cleveland, OH. She is also survived by herstep-daughter, Ercelle Anderson Johnson (Los Angeles, CA); her sister-in-law, Bertha Hutson (Jackson, TN), and a generation of great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Dr. Anderson passed away on March 30, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospice. She will be remembered at a memorial service on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church located at 4601 Benton Blvd, in Kansas City, Missouri. A community meal will follow the memorial service. The family requests no flowers and suggests that memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to Lane College, 545 Lane Avenue, Jackson, TN.

