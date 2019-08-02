|
Darlene M. Taylor Darlene, 88, of Kansas City, MO went to be with her Lord on July 30, 2019. She was born May 4, 1931 in Laramie, WY to Cecil and Grace Wilkey. Darlene retired from General Motors after 14 years. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Taylor. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Denny) O'Connor; 2 sons, Tom and Ernie Davenport; her brother, David Wilkey; sister, Marilyn Atchley; and many grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, and nephews. Services are set for 1:30 PM, Monday August 5, 20019 at White Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Monday. Burial: Barry Cemetery. (Arrangements by White Chapel Funeral Home, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2019