Darlene Reidy Wiltanger Darlene Reidy Wiltanger, 77, passed away on July 5. She was born on October 12, 1942 in Oil City, Pennsylvania as the only daughter of Bernadine and William Reidy. She graduated from Cranberry High School in Seneca, Pennsylvania in 1960. Darlene married Michael Wiltanger, also from Oil City, in April 1964. The family moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1973 and made the Kansas City area their home. Darlene earned a Bachelor of Psychology and a Masters of Sociology from Avila University. She worked for several years as a social worker for Johnson County. She later purchased and ran a liquor store in Spring Hill, Kansas, before retiring to travel with Michael for his work, with extended stays in Cairo, Egypt and Las Vegas, Nevada (they enjoyed warmer weather). Darlene was blessed with many friends over the years, still maintaining lunch/dinner or bridge dates throughout her life. She was regularly active in the Democratic party and was proud of voting in every election she could. While Darlene was a great mother and wife (and an excellent bridge player), she was her best as a grandmother to her grandkids. She brought warmth, honesty (always honesty), and humor to any situation whether playing, baking, or shopping with them at Dollar Store for trinkets. Darlene is survived by her brothers, William Reidy (Norma) and Thomas Reidy (Nancy), her children, Cassandra Woolworth and Matt Wiltanger (Laura), and six grandkids, Brandon, Parker, and Palmer Woolworth, and Catherine, Eleanor, and Joseph Wiltanger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and her oldest son, Michael Joseph. The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff in the ICU at the KU Medical Center for their grace, compassion, and patience. The family will hold a Celebration of Life ceremony in the future. If you would like to be notified about our plans, please email wiltangermemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Emily's List (www.emilyslist.org
) in Darlene's name.