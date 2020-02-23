|
|
Darlene Ryan Overbaugh Darlene Ryan Overbaugh, 83, of Olathe, KS passed from this life on the 17th day of February 2020. She grew up in the old Argentine area of KC, KS where she lived the next 60 years of her life. She is survived by one son, Patrick Ryan Overbaugh of Shawnee, KS, 2 granddaughters, Megan Leigh Overbaugh and Kylie Marie Overbaugh and her daughter-in-law, Michele Overbaugh. Darlene worked for over 50 years as a legal secretary and paralegal in the greater Kansas City area. Cremation. There will be a Memorial Mass 11 AM Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Graveside services immediately following at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020