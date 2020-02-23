Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Overbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Ryan Overbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Ryan Overbaugh Obituary
Darlene Ryan Overbaugh Darlene Ryan Overbaugh, 83, of Olathe, KS passed from this life on the 17th day of February 2020. She grew up in the old Argentine area of KC, KS where she lived the next 60 years of her life. She is survived by one son, Patrick Ryan Overbaugh of Shawnee, KS, 2 granddaughters, Megan Leigh Overbaugh and Kylie Marie Overbaugh and her daughter-in-law, Michele Overbaugh. Darlene worked for over 50 years as a legal secretary and paralegal in the greater Kansas City area. Cremation. There will be a Memorial Mass 11 AM Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Graveside services immediately following at Maple Hill Cemetery.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -